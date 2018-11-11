UP: Fatwa issued against uncles carrying brides to doli as it may lead to lust

New Delhi, Nov 11: Deoband-based Darul Uloom has ruled that the tradition of carrying a bride to her doli (palanquin) by the male members of her maternal family can lead to 'birth of lust'.

According to a report in Times of India, the seminary's fatwa department has taken a strong exception to the ceremony in which the maternal uncle lifts and carries newlywed niece to the 'doli'.

The report stated that the fatwa (edict) was issued in a reply to a Muzaffarnagar-based man. The bench further said that the practice of 'lal khat' prevalent in Muslim weddings was a foreign concept borrowed from "non-Islamic belief".

Besides, the department also said that jewellery which has images embossed on them is un-Islamic.

"If the jewellery a bride is wearing does not have any image embossed on it, it is acceptable," the seminary said. Clerics have welcomed the fatwa and appealed to all Muslims to follow it religiously.

However, this is not the first time that Islamic seminary has issued such kind of the fatwa. The Islamic seminary is known for issuing bizarre fatwas.

Darul Uloom had earlier this week issued a fatwa against Muslim women for applying nail polish and cutting nails.

In July, Deoband-based Darul Uloom had issued a fatwa against waxing and shaving saying that these are against Islamic culture and are not considered under Sharia law.

Last year, it issued a fatwa banning Muslim women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.

The seminary had issued another fatwa banning Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.

Darul Uloom Deoband, which is one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, is based in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.