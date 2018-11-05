  • search

UP: Fatwa issued against Muslim women for using nail polish, cutting nails

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Saharanpur: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued has issued a new fatwa banning Muslims women from cutting their nails and using nail polish. However, applying mehendi on nails is not forbidden.

    Mufti Ishrar Gaura said,''Darul-Uloom Deoband has issued fatwa against Muslim women using nail polish because it is un-Islamic and illegal. Rather women should use mehendi on their nails.''

    UP: Fatwa issued against Muslim women for using nail polish, cutting nails
    Fatwa issued against Muslim women for using nail polish, cutting nails.ANI Image

    The fatwa was issued on Sunday. However, this is not the first time that Islamic seminary has issued such kind of the fatwa.

    Also Read | Now, a Fatwa that prohibits Muslim women from marrying bank employees

    The Islamic seminary is known for issuing bizarre fatwas.

    In July, Deoband-based Darul Uloom had issued a fatwa against waxing and shaving saying that these are against Islamic culture and are not considered under Sharia law.

    Last year, it issued a fatwa banning Muslim women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.

    Also Read | No medicine, no burial: 'Fatwa' against UP woman opposing triple talaq

    The seminary had issued another fatwa banning Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.

    Darul Uloom Deoband, which is one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, is based in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh fatwa muslim women

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue