UP: Fatwa issued against Muslim women for using nail polish, cutting nails

Saharanpur: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued has issued a new fatwa banning Muslims women from cutting their nails and using nail polish. However, applying mehendi on nails is not forbidden.

Mufti Ishrar Gaura said,''Darul-Uloom Deoband has issued fatwa against Muslim women using nail polish because it is un-Islamic and illegal. Rather women should use mehendi on their nails.''

The fatwa was issued on Sunday. However, this is not the first time that Islamic seminary has issued such kind of the fatwa.

The Islamic seminary is known for issuing bizarre fatwas.

In July, Deoband-based Darul Uloom had issued a fatwa against waxing and shaving saying that these are against Islamic culture and are not considered under Sharia law.

Last year, it issued a fatwa banning Muslim women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.

The seminary had issued another fatwa banning Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.

Darul Uloom Deoband, which is one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, is based in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.