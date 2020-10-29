UP elections 2022: Congress receives big blow as former MP, general secretary bids adieu to Gandhis

Unnao, Oct 29: In a severe blow to the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, and Priyanka Gandhi, two former Members of Parliament resigned from the party on Thursday, shattering the Congress' hopes to return to power in the UP Assembly elections of 2022.

Taking to Twitter, former Unnao MP Annu Tandon and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ankit Parihar announced their resignations from the party, with both blaming Priyanka Gandhi for the reason behind a demoralised cadre in the State.

Parihar, also an executive member of the All India Congress Committee, categorically stated that the party ranks in the state have suffered a major setback in the past one year ever since Priyanka Gandhi took over the operations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

"Today, I have submitted my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My statement with regard to this is being shared by me. Need love and blessings of all my well-wishers," Tandon said.

Both have maintained distance from party programmes for the past several months. Several Congress workers and activists are also expected to leave the party along with the former MP.

"For the past one year, since the time you took over the Uttar Pradesh operations of the Congress, the party has slowly swayed away from its original line of ideology and principles. At a personal level, I would choose ideologies, principles and integrity over political fame and position... I am ending a relationship established over three generations today. I have resigned from all responsibilities and primary membership of the Congress party. I seek your blessings, love, affection and support," Parihar tweeted.