UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Voting LIVE: Polling for last phase today; all eyes on PMs constituency Varanasi

New Delhi, March 7: The high-octane campaign for Uttar Pradesh comes to end as 54 assembly constituencies go to polls on March 7 i.e Monday.

The voting for the UP Election 2022 Phase 7 will be held between 7am and 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Around 2.06 crores voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

All eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns.

Nine districts will be polled - Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. Results will be revealed on March 10.

As the high-octane Uttar Pradesh polls enter the last leg, all eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns. A strong poll battle is on the cards in neighbouring Mirzapur and Jaunpur too where the BJP had won hands down last time. Besides Varanasi, the last round of polling would also cover Azamgarh and Vindhyachal regions.