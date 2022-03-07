YouTube
    UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Voting LIVE: Polling for last phase today; all eyes on PMs constituency Varanasi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, March 7: The high-octane campaign for Uttar Pradesh comes to end as 54 assembly constituencies go to polls on March 7 i.e Monday.

    The voting for the UP Election 2022 Phase 7 will be held between 7am and 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Around 2.06 crores voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

    All eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns.

    Nine districts will be polled - Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. Results will be revealed on March 10.

    UP Election 2022 Phase 7 Voting: Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES here

    12:04 AM, 7 Mar
    12:04 AM, 7 Mar
    The 54 seats going to polls on March 7 are in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.
    12:03 AM, 7 Mar
    A strong poll battle is on the cards in neighbouring Mirzapur and Jaunpur too where the BJP had won hands down last time. Besides Varanasi, the last round of polling would also cover Azamgarh and Vindhyachal regions.
    12:03 AM, 7 Mar
    As the high-octane Uttar Pradesh polls enter the last leg, all eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns.

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    X