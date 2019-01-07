UP Deputy CM says, ordinance will be brought if the SC decision goes against the Ram Temple

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 7: Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya has once again courted controversy by saying that the Supreme Court's decision will be in favour of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and if the decision is not in favour of the Ram Temple then an ordinance will be brought to facilitate building a Ram Temple there.

This is to recall that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it very clear that as long as the matter is in court, the government will not bring ordinance on this. But since the election is coming closure by the day, the deputy CM did not miss any chance to attack BJP's rivals in the state. He said that let the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress make whatever alliance they want but people have faith in PM Modi.

Also Read | Now, eyes focused on constitution of bench for Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri dispute case!

The deputy CM was interacting with the three-layered convention of the panchayat workers of the state. He said that the government is working on the idea of conducting direct elections to Block Pramukh and Jila Panchayat Adhyaksh to stop use of money power and muscle power in these elections.

Maurya termed gram pradhans as prime minister of gram sabha and said that the government has opened its coffer for the development of gram panchayat. He accused the SP government of racking controversy and said still the Centre had worked for the development of the state. He further said that the BJP has done a lot for the law and order situation in the state as people are now fearless while criminals are fearful in the state.

He further said that the Opposition does not have any issue to raise in these elections and does not have any road map of development of the state. The Congress has made fun of poor people instead of working to bring them out of the abject poverty they are living in. He said that there is a need to understand that the entire world is behind India but if there is any mistake by people, the country will have to stand behind the world.

Also Read | 'Why drag Ayodhya issue to court?' asks Farooq Abdullah

He took a dig on the Congress by saying that it will have to walk in Uttar Pradesh on the crunches of the SP and the BSP. It is up to people to decide if they wants to choose Modi or Rahul. He also talked about mining scam during the SP government and said that if Akhilesh has not done anything there is no need to worry for him. He said that it is a good indication that court will start hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi case from January 10, 2019 and on a question that the government should make a law on this issue, the deputy CM of UP said that it has to be decided by the central leadership.