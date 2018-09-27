UP D.EL.ED First Semester Result declared on updeledinfo.in

New Delhi, Sep 27: The UP D.EL.ED First Semester Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A total of 1,91,111 trainees were registered for the examination of which 1,89,938 have appeared for it. As many as 1,41,902 (74.25 per cent) have successfully passed the exam.

Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year professional mandatory course for all those aspirants who wish to teach in government aided and private colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh. This diploma course is pre-requisite training course to be able to teach from Class 1 to Class 8. The results are available on updeledinfo.in.

How to check UP D.EL.ED First Semester Result:

Go to updeledinfo.in

Click on the link that says "Click Here For D. El. Ed first semester result 2018"

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout