UP cops make first arrests under new ordinance against unlawful conversions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Dec 03: A 21 year man from Bareilly who was the first person to be booked under the new ordinance against unlawful conversion in Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the police.

The accused Uwaish Ahmed was absconding since he was booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Ordinance 2020. The same had been cleared by the State Cabinet last before it was promulgated on November 27.

This was the first case lodged in the state under the new ordinance. The ordinance makes religious conversions a cognisable and non-bailable offence. It also invites punishment of up to 10 years in jail if found to be effected in marriages or through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, allurement, fraudulent means or coercion.

Ahmed was accused of trying to coerce a 20 year old married Hindu woman to convert to his religion, Islam and marry him.

The FIR was lodged against the accused in Deorania Police Station after a complaint was filed by Tikaram Rathore. He alleged that the accused person had developed friendship with his daughter during their education and wanted to coax, allure and coerce her into converting.

Despite the repeated disapprovals by me and my family, the boy is not listening and is applying pressure on me and my family through abuses and death threats, Rathore also alleged in his complaint.