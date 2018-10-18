India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
UP: Cop shouting 'thain-thain' to scare criminals during encounter gets bravery award

By
    Lucknow, Oct 18: In a bizarre move by the Uttar Pradesh police, the policeman who shouted 'thain thain' to scare criminals away during a recent encounter in Sambhal has been recommended for an award.

    The Sambhal police have come out in defence of their colleague who mimicked gunshots when his guns jammed during an encounter.

    UP: Cop shouting ‘thain-thain’ to scare criminals during encounter gets bravery award

    Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad, said he would present a certificate of bravery to S-I Manoj Kumar for his "quick thinking".

    Also Read | UP: Cops nab notorious criminal after brief encounter in Noida

    He also has written a letter in this regard to the Director General of Police. According to the SP, the move by Manoj Kumar to shout out 'thain thain' after a pistol got jammed acted as a booster for the morale of other policemen who were part of the encounter.

    Police team involved in the encounter last week faced a serious situation when the revolver of one of the cops got jammed while they were chasing some notorious criminals in Sambhal.

    The entire incident was caught on camera and later shared on social media platforms.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 12:27 [IST]
