UP Constable Result 2018, how to check

By
    New Delhi, Dec 4: The UP Constable Result 2018 will be declared today. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

    The candidates who will clear the examinations successfully have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test examinations (PET/ PMT) that is scheduled to be conducted from December 5, 2018. The admit card for the examinations will be released on the official website soon.

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board main function is to provide appropriate service to the police force as required, based on its needs to face the challenges of the century. It is committed with the vision to be a leader in the recruitment of police officers by adopting practices with transparency, innovation and technology. The results once declared will be available on uppbpb.gov.in.

    How to check UP Constable Result 2018:

    • Go to uppbpb.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View Results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
