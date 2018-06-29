English
UP Congress spokesperson aspirants had to take this test

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Lucknow, June 29: If you are interested in becoming a spokesperson for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, here is a test you will need to take.

    There were 70 aspirants to the post and they had to take the test which comprised 14 questions. The interview was conducted by the Congress party on Thursday. In fact the candidates were surprised with the test they had been given in order to be eligible for the post.

    UP Congress spokesperson aspirants had to take this test
    Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.PTI Photo

    A news18 report while quoting Congress leader, Priyanka Chathurvedi said that such tests keep happening in the AICC. We are conducting a test on the similar lines in UP too, she also said.

    Here are the questions:

    • What the key failures of the Yogi Adityanath government
    • How many blocks and zones are there in Uttar Pradesh
    • How many seats are reserved in UP in Lok Sabha elections?
    • How many seats did Congress win in 2004 and 2009?
    • How many Lok Sabha seats have less then or more Assembly seats as per the rules?
    • What were the achievements of the Manmohan Singh government?
    • What are the three main headlines today on which Congress spokespersons can issue statements?
    • Why do you want to become a spokesperson?
    • What was the percentage of vote share that Congress got in 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 Assembly elections?
    • How many Lok Sabha and Assembly seats are in UP?
    • In UP, how many Assembly seats make one Lok Sabha seat?

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
