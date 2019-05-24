UP Congress chief Raj Babbar reportedly offers to quit

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, May 24: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar has reportedly taken 'moral responsibility' of the party's defeat in the state in the Lok Sabha elections and offered to resign from his post.

Demolishing the challenge posed by the SP-BSP alliance, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 62 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes is still underway in the state.

The party's most remarkable victory came in Amethi. Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his party's bastion.

The Congress scored a 0 in these 16 states/UTs

In Lok Sabha election 2014, the NDA won 73 seats.

The opposition SP-BSP alliance bagged 14 seats, with nine going to Mayawati's BSP. The Congress just won one seat in UP--Rae Bareli, the stronghold of UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.