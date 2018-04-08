UP CM Yogi meets Modi amid complaints by Dalit BJP MPs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nearly half an hour amid complaints by some Dalit BJP MPs that their problems are being ignored by the state government.

On Friday, the BJP's Lok Sabha MPs Ashok Kumar Dohrey had written to the PM, claiming that following the April 2 violence in the state during the agitation against the "dilution" of the SC/ST Act, Dalits were being targeted.

It is learnt that the two also have discussed the bypoll to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant due to the demise of BJP member Hukum Singh in February. Kairana, a Jat dominated region in Shamli district in western UP, was in 2014 won by BJP's Hukum Singh, who died due to illness in February this year, necessitating the bypoll.

Some other MPs are also reportedly upset at the way the state government is dealing with their complaints and requests related to their respective constituencies.

(with PTI inputs)

