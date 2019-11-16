UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues strict direction on stubble burning

Lucknow, Nov 16: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a strict direction on stubble burning, Principal Secretary S P Goel has talked to all commissioners in the state asking them to ensure no stubble burning takes place.

Viewing the air pollution menace in the national capital and the Supreme Courts direction to three states Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to curb stubble burning, UP CM Yogi earlier said that his government has already started working on this issue to make vigorous value chain to beat this major issue.

CM Yogi stated that his government is working out to set up biofuel plants in every district of UP.

This will create an opportunity for the farmers to earn from a different source and also help to curb the air pollution, instead of burning the stubble and the other agricultural waste the peasants can sell it to these biofuel plants.

The UP CM earlier said that his government is working with some fuel giants- Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum regarding this. He also stated that two units are also likely to come up in Sitapur and Gorakhpur.

Reportedly, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta on Wednesday took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh and said "why can't government machinery stop stubble burning? Stubble burning is not the solution. We expect more from the democratic government of the country to deal with the issue of stubble burning and curb pollution".