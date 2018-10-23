UP CM Yogi Adityanath invoke Lord Ram even in Chhattisgarh elections

New Delhi, Oct 23: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not only attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh but also reiterated his resolve to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya there.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister was in Chhattisgarh to be by the side of his Chhattisgarh counterpart for filing his nomination for the Assembly election. So while targeting Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said that whenever there is a kind of crisis situation in India, Rahul Gandhi starts missing his maternal grandmother and goes to Italy and he forgets India and Chhattisgarh.

Adityanath linked the state with Lord Ram as well by saying that he has come from the land of birth place of Lord Ram to the birthplace of Lord Ram's mother and a magnificent temple of Lord Ram is built at the birth place of his mother. There is no doubt about it that a magnificent temple of Lord Ram will be built at his birth place also.

He accused the Congress of being obstacle on the way of Ram temple at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The Congress has always been opposing the Ram Temple. The Congress has always been working to break the unity of the country in the name of region, caste and appeasement policy. He said that Jawahar Lal Nehru claimed that he was a Hindu by an accident but his fourth generation is visiting temples.

Praising the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, he said that the CM has given a development model that the entire country is emulating and it is certain that the BJP is going to make the government in the state for the fourth time. The BJP is working on mission 65 in the state.