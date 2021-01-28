UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls for donations for construction of Ayodhya Ram temple

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Jan 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has prepared a plan for the expansion and development of Ayodhya city as a major tourist center in the country. The CM also called for generous donations for the ongoing construction of the temple.

Adityanath was speaking in a programme at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday aimed to raise funds for the ongoing construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Former heads of the temple, Mahnat Digvijay Nath and Mahnat Avaidyanath played active roles in the movement. Mahanth Avaidyanath was the chairman of Ram Janambhoomi Sangarh Samiti and under his leadership the temple movement turned into a mass movement, the CM said.

He called upon the people to donate generously for the construction of the Ram temple. The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.

More than 40 traders and businessmen of the city handed over donation cheques to the general secretary of Shri Ram Janambhhomi Teertha Kshetra and the vice- president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Champat Rai.