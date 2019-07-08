UP CM directs officials to ensure cow shelters are made self-reliant

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, July 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure that cow shelters are made self-reliant so that farmers do not abandon their unproductive cattle.

The chief minister, who held a meeting of Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department, expressed displeasure over the lack of facilities in the Aayog and said they should be provided all the facilities by administration at the earliest.

[Amit Shah hosts dinner in honour of retired chiefs of IB, R&AW]

Adityanath said if a person takes a cow from one place to another, the Gau Seva Aayog should give that person a certificate and take responsibility for security arrangements so that incidents like mob lynching do not take place.

The chief minister also directed the Aayog officials to stop cow smuggling and asked them to inspect cow shelters. He instructed the chairman and other members of the Gau Seva Aayog to visit districts and monitor the construction of cowshed and check the quality of material being used for construction.

Adityanath said if a farmer has two cows and does not use them commercially, then the government will give him 30 rupees per day for every cow's fodder. He also instructed the officials to take this plan as a pilot project in Bundelkhand region.

PTI