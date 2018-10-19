India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
UP CM and ministers to stay in villages at night to consolidate base before 2019 LS polls

By
    New Delhi, Oct 19: Knowing very well that the real India lives in the villages, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its ministers and MLAs to visit rural areas of the state for at least 10 days in a month and try to remain in touch with people of the constituency they are representing. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath too will chalk out a detailed plan and will increase his visit to rural areas and even stay at night in villages to asses development works.

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

    After the announcement of Assembly elections in five states, the BJP is now fully geared up for the Lok Sabha elections where the party has maximum stake so much so that chief minister has not only asked his ministers to avoid visiting foreign countries in the next six months but to focus on the constituency and especially the rural areas. This is a established fact that the BJP is strong among the urban populace but in the rural areas have always been the weakness of the party. Though it has been able to win some seats from the rural area in 2014 Lok Sabha election and 2017 Assembly elections but they need to be consolidated.

    It was decided in the Meerut executive of the Uttar Pradesh BJP that party would organise chaupal (meetings) in villages and dialogue with the beneficiaries of the government schemes both Central and state. So the chief minister has instructed them to have dialogue with them. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey have already communicated this to every MLA of the party to make their plans for the rural areas at least 10 days in a month. Responsibility and accountability of ministers will also be fixed later on.

    Yogi Adityanath has entrusted with the responsibility to some minister and they have been made in-charge of districts but the feed back about some of these ministers is not good for them not being serious about districts they have been made responsible for on which the CM was very categorical that all minister in-charge must asses the development work in their districts and make better coordination with the worker in the area.

    The Yogi government is also talking about austerity measure and instructed minister to avoid splurging so the money can be used for development works. This is to remind that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers are already working in the rural areas and so is the case with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to expand the rural base. Now in their plan to reach out for the cause of temple it will be further intensified. But the focus is rural area for sure to make dent in Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress' base.

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 9:49 [IST]
