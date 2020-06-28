UP CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya, inspect Ram temple construction work

  • search
    Ayodhya, Jun 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon and inspect the ongoing temple construction work, officials said here.

    The chief minister will also inspect the progress of development works underway in various parts of Ayodhya, they said. "The CM will be visiting Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon. He will inspect non-COVID hospitals, along with construction works on development schemes at various places of Ayodhya," District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha told PTI.

    "He will also visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site and some other temples during his visit," he added. This will be Adityanath's second visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site since the COVID-triggered lockdown was implemented. The chief minister will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple, the officials said.

    He had last visited the site on March 25 when the Ram Lalla idol was shifted to new temporary structure.

    The CM also donated Rs 11 lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the Ram temple. Adityanath will reach Ayodhya by air around 11:45 am and will leave for Lucknow after the visit. He is also likely to meet BJP leaders here.

