UP Civic polls: First phase of voting to be held tomorrow

The preparations are underway in full swing for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Civic polls tomorrow. The Uttar Pradesh civic polls would be held in three-phases on November 22, 26 and 29.

The counting of votes would be held on December 1.

Around 30 million voters would be eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls to be held for over 650 posts, including 438 municipal boards, 202 town areas and 16 corporations.

The upcoming local body polls will be a key test for Yogi Adityanath as they would indicate whether the Chief Minister has been able to ensure that the BJP continues to maintain its popularity level.

The outcome of these polls would reveal the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress, which forged an alliance in run up to the 2017 UP state polls, have decided to contest these elections separately. The AAP too has decided to throw its hat in the ring, while the Bahujan Samaj Party will also fight the polls without an alliance.

