Election Result 
Gorakhpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP293,153
BJP264,416
CONG4,953
Phulpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP218,963
BJP189,489
CONG7,396
Araria/Bihar
PartyVotes
RJD333,050
BJP309,863
Bhabhua/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJPLeading
CONGTrailing
Jehanabad/Bihar
PartyVotes
JDUTrailing
RJDLeading

UP bypolls: Ruckus after media barred from entering counting centre in Gorakhpur

Written By:
A huge controversy broke out after officials at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh blacked out the counting of votes and also banned media persons. The opposition has cried foul and said that this decision was taken after the BJp began trailing in the constituency.

Samajwadi party candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading over BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla when the media was blocked, it was alleged.

It was also alleged that the District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela walked into the counting centre and prevented the media from giving live updates. He also banned reporters from entering the counting area and it has been alleged that this had never happened before.

The issue was taken up in the assembly as well. The assembly had to be adjourned owing to disruptions. There was some chaos in Parliament too over this issue with slogans such as 'shame' being raised.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 13:21 [IST]
