UP bypoll results won't happen again: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the BJP had taken lessons from its defeat in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls and would work to ensure that such a result is not repeated.

"Ho gaya, aage nahin hoga. Humein pata chala ki aisa bhi ho sakta hain (It has happened, it will not happen again. We have learnt that even this could happen)," Singh, a senior BJP leader, said at the News18 Rising India Summit here.

The BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in the by-elections held for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively.

Adityanath had said the results were a "lesson" and cited overconfidence and inability to understand the SP-BSP tie-up.

Asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said despite the Congress president's attacks on the government, only "time will tell against whom India was rising".

"He is our Opposition leader and he will keep saying things. But only time will tell against whom the country is rising," Singh said.

Taking a dig at the prime minister after his speech at a meet, Gandhi tweeted, "Modi Ji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it's rising against you." Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Singh said he was not an overambitious person. "I am not overambitious. But if anyone is given the opportunity, they must fulfil it. Our Prime Minister is doing a very commendable job," he said.

PTI

