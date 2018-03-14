UP Bypoll Results: SP wins Phulpur by over 59,000 votes

In what could come as a huge setback for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in UP by 59,613 votes.

Phulpur is an extremely prominent Lok Sabha seat that the BJP had wrested only in 2014.

Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated after BJP MP Keshav Prasad Maurya became the deputy chief minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

In Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, Praveen Nishad of the SP is leading BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla by over 22,000 votes till the last count.

Both seats were a prestige fight for the BJP. Gorakhpur has been held by Yogi Adityanath since 1998 - he was the youngest MP at 26 - and three times before that by his mentor Advaidyanath.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day