UP bypoll results shows end of 'overhyped' Modi magic: Kerala CM

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls, in which the ruling BJP suffered defeat, signalled the end of "overhyped" magic built on false promises and fake claims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

While Praveen Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the prestigious Gorakhpur seat, the home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel emerged victorious at Phulpur.

In a tweet, shortly after the Uttar Pradesh results were out, Vijayan said "results of bypolls in UP signal the end of overhyped Modi magic built on false promises, fake claims."

The Samajwadi Party today strengthened its grip over Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats with latest trends showing its candidates establishing sizeable leads over their nearest BJP rivals, indicating a stunning reversal for the state's ruling party.

