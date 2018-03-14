Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP's defeat in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls was the result of not keeping the promises the party had made to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the stunning wins, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference to thank the voters.

He started off by saying that he wanted to thank everyone and also thank BSP chief Mayawati for the alliance that the two parties stitched up before the bypolls.

He also said that the bypoll results send a strong political message in national politics. "Farmers remain unhappy. People got hit due to GST and Demonetisation. This result is a reflection of the anger due to that."

The young SP leader said that the results are a win for social justice. "BJP has never fulfilled their promises."

Launching a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath he said "If the government put its people in pain, then people give a befitting reply to the government. Acche Din haver came, instead people brought BJP's bure din," said Yadav. Sharply reacting to Adityanath's saanp-chuchundar" remark on the BSP-SP alliance, Yadav said the chief minister's statements reflect his mentality.

"In the floor of the house, Adityanath had said I am a Hindu so I do not celebrate Eid. What kind of mentality is this. He had ordered encounter. The way they have demolished the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, I think, people have given them the answer," said Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, which entered into an experimental alliance with arch-rival Bahujan Samaj Party, has managed to dent the Bharatiya Janata Party's winning streak, and decisively so.

The Samajwadi Party registered a huge win in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur, defeating its nearest rival BJP by huge margins.

While SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a margin of 59,613 votes in Phulpur, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP thumped BJP by a margin of 21,000 vote in Yogi Adityanath's bastion of Gorakhpur.

