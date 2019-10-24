UP By-poll Results 2019: BJP wins five of six seats for which results have been declared

Lucknow, Oct 24: In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP has won five of six seats for which results have been declared, as per recent trend.

Lucknow Cant, Govindnagar, (Kanpur), Pratapgarh, Balha (Bahriach) and Gangoh were won by the BJP. While Zaidpur in Barabanki was won by the Samajwadi Party.

Of the 11 seats of the state where by-polls were held on Monday, eight were held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

Two other seats were shared by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP. The by-polls were mostly necessitated after sitting legislators got elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

The Ghosi seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

The BJP currently has 302 members in the 403-member assembly, NDA ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has eight MLAs, the SP has 47, the BSP has 18, while the Congress has seven.

The by- elections are being seen as a litmus test for the opposition parties which failed to make an impact in the Lok Sabha elections against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May.