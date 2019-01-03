UP: Bulandshahr main suspect Yogesh Raj arrested by police

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bulandshahr, Jan 3: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested Yogesh Raj, the main accused in Bulandshahr violence case that broke out last month. The local Bajrang Dal leader is among the 27 suspects named in an FIR.

A police inspector, Subodh Kumar Singh, and a civilian, Sumit Kumar, were killed on December 3 in the mob violence that broke out in Bulandshahr's Siyana area after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside a village.

A man suspected to have attacked Subodh Singh with an axe, and another who allegedly shot him after the axe attack, were arrested on January 1 and December 27, respectively. An Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has also been arrested.