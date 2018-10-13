UP BTC Exam dates: Check here

New Delhi, Oct 13: The UP BTC Exam will be held next month. More details will also be available on the official website.

Basic Training Certificate (BTC) examination, which was cancelled recently due to paper leak, will be held in the state from November 1 to 3, an official spokesperson said. The exam was cancelled all over the state after paper leakage in Kaushambi. It will now be held between November 1 and 3, he said, adding that Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination has been rescheduled to November 18.

Result of both these examinations will be declared by December 10.

Online registration for the TET against 68,500 vacancies will open from December 11.

The exam for Teachers Bharti Pariksha will be held on January 6, 2019, he said.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officials of the Education Department.

The CM, according to the spokesperson, has instructed the STF and the police department to take strict action against those involved in BTC papers leak.

Action like arresting, forfeiting property and imposing NSA, if required, against gang leaders involved in the paper leak should be taken by police, the CM said in the meeting.