UP: BSP-SP likely to join hands for Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are likely to join hands for the crucial bypolls to the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats scheduled for March 11 in a bid to give a tough contest to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A decision on supporting SP candidate Engineer Praveen Nishad for Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Bypolls is expected to be taken by the BSP in a meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party's Sunil Yadav Singh said, "All I know is BSP does not contest by-elections. At both places where by-elections are being held, SP will give a strong fight to defeat the BJP."

Gorakhpur bypolls were announced after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vacated the seat after resigning as Lok Sabha member in September last year after being elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

