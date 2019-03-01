UP Board exams 2019: 10th, 12th results likely by April end, check details

By Shreya

Lucknow, Mar 01: The UP board high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam results are likely to be announced in the month of April. The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. The results will also be available through app and sms.

"The results of Class 10, 12 examinations will be announced in the last week of April. The board will convey the exact date and time soon," UPSEB secretary Neena Srivastava was quoted saying by indianexpress.com.

Around 58,06,922 students (31,95,603 in high school and 26,11,319 in intermediate) have registered for the examination.

UP Board exams 2019: How to check

Once declared click on the official website upresults.nic.in

Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2019 Class 10 Result 2018

Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2019

Enter Roll Number and click submit

Download your result and take a print out for further reference