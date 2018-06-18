English

UP: BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar attacked by miscreants in Sahibabad

    BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar on Sunday night was attacked by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm near Hindon bridge in Farukhnagar, the police said.

    UP: BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar attacked by miscreants

    It is learnt that Four miscreants, riding on two bikes, approached the Loni MLA's vehicle and started firing at him. Gurjar was on his way to his native village Ganauli from a Mawana Meerut Sangh meeting.

    Confirming the incident, Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Ghaziabad said,''A complaint has been filed. Some shots were fired on the vehicle of the MLA. His private gunner also retaliated. The investigation is underway.''

    A case has been filed against the unidentified men and the investigation is underway.

    Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:41 [IST]
