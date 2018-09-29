UP BJP leadership discusses reshuffle, achieving 50% vote share and Kumbh with central leadership

New Delhi,Sep 29: Senior leaders of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have discussed preparation of 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the party president Amit Shah and have given him feedback on various issues. The meeting mainly focused on 2019 Lok Sabha elections and cabinet reshuffle of the Yogi government.

Sources said that the top leadership mainly discussed three issues; the first issue was reshuffle of the Yogi government in the state; the second issue taken up was how to take the vote share of the BJP to 50 per cent; and the third was preparation of Kumbh Mela at Allahabad. All these issues are linked to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per sources, there is a scope of 17 more ministers getting inducted into the Yogi government. So the reshuffle in the Yogi government might happen any time but obviously after Pitra Paksha. The Yogi government is working on mission 50 per cent which is an arduous task for the party which is facing dual incumbency.

At the time when there was the Modi wave in the country the BJP has been able to garner 42.30 per cent vote that is in 2014 Lok Sabha polls while in 2017 it was around 40 per cent. The third issue is of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad where the BJP has more stake as its impact will be pan India not just in Uttar Pradesh. So the BJP is not leaving any stone unturned in its preparation.

The meeting was attended by national president of the BJP Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prashad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and UP BJP in-charge.

The report given by the Sanchalak Mandal constituted by the party has also been discussed in the meeting which was suppose to tell the feedback about the party faring in the state. They had visited most parts of the state to assess the party position. Even feedback on SC/ST was taken by this Sanchalak Mandal. The next course of action wil be decided on these reports and feedback.