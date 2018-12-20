UP BJP gears up for crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a slew of measures lined up

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken almost certain alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and victory of the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh very seriously. Actually the BJP has started preparing at the ground level to repeat its 2014 performance which seems little difficult.

In one such efforts, the party is planning to organise the conference of chief of booths of the party of all the six regions in which the Uttar Pradesh is divided for the purposes of organisation. Party president Amit Shah will give them the victory mantra in this meeting of booth pramukh.

In the meeting of office bearer of the state BJP, presidents of state BJP morcha, organising secretary and in-charge of different units of the party participated in which many decisions have been taken. The meeting was headed by state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and state party organising secretary Sunil Bansal told the party leaders about the strategy of the party. The BJP leadership has also evaluated past schemes of the party.

Mahendra Nath Pandey said that the party will organise a conference of booth chiefs of the party of all the six regions of the state. This might take anytime between January 15 and February 10. The party also plans to celebrate birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 as Sushashan Day (Good Governance) and the former PM will be paid homage at the booth level.

The BJP also plans to organise conference of sector conveners on all 18 commissionaires in the state. In these conferences, central leadership, Union ministers and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states will participate. The party also has plans to organise conferences for cooperatives, teachers, lawyers and traders cell between December 20 to January 10.

Intellectual conference at commissionaires level, media workshop at regional level and many regional meetings will also take place. Bringing out a motorbike rally in every Assembly was also discussed. It was also talked about that 36 offices of the BJP at district level will be inaugurated and its date will be announced once programme is finalised by the party president.

The party had planned to organise Kamal Vikas Jyoti Yatra from January 26 to reach out to beneficiaries of schemes of the Centre and the state but there is slight change in the programme. Kamal Vikas Jyoti Campaign will be organised in February and Kamal Vikas Jyoti Yatra will be organised from February 26, 2019.

In the stock taking, this has emerged that on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP workers organised 62695 yatras and organised chaupal in 6120 villages. Around 1.20 letters about the benefits provided by the state government and the Centre have been handed over by visiting people directly. With the help of Mahila Morcha of the party, the party has been able to contact 50 lakh women.