UP BJP chief makes derogatory remarks at Mayawati, invokes guest house scandal

    Lucknow, Jan 29: After BJP MLA Sadhana Singh, another BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh stirred controversy after making objectionable comments on BSP chief Mayawati.

    Mahendra Nath Pandey

    The UP BJP chief, Mahendra Nath Pandey referred to the 1995 attack on the BSP chief by SP supporters and made derogatory comments at a meeting in Chandauli, his constituency.

    "I read on social media that a young man had posted that the shawl Akhilesh ji presented Mayawati ji was the same one that his father had taken off her at the guest house," said Pandey, adding that his party had already "tested and rejected" Mayawati.

    Also Read | BJP MLA regrets calling Mayawati 'worse than eunuch'; BSP leader files FIR

    The BJP MP from Chanduali, Pandey, said that BJP has already 'tested and rejected' Mayawati. "She can do nothing but turn Akhilesh into a 'babua' (little boy)"

    Last week, when BJP's Sadhna Singh made derogatory remarks at Mayawati in public, she had to apologise later after BSP filed a complaint against her. Even former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav singled out BJP leaders and asked them to control the language they use in public.

    In her remarks, the UP MLA referred to Mayawati as "a person worse than a eunuch".

    Addressing the rally, she also referred to the 1995 incident saying the attack had led to years of animosity between the SP and the BSP. Singh said that a woman who had undergone a "chirharan" (disrobing) is now compromising with the perpetrators and accused her of "selling her dignity for power". "She is worse than a eunuch," Sadhana Singh said.

    uttar pradesh bjp mayawati

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
