    Prez gives assent to UP Bill for reintroduction of anticipatory bail

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 22: President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a key Bill of Uttar Pradesh that will pave the way for reintroduction of the provision of anticipatory bail, revoked during the Emergency in 1976, officials said Monday.

    President Ram Nath Kovind

    Barring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand all other states in the country have the provision of anticipatory bail. "The President has given assent to The Code of Criminal Procedure (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2018," a Home Ministry official said.

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
