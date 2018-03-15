UP, Bihar by-elections: Vote share of each party

The BJP suffered shock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The Samajwadi Party bagged both these seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections. It was clear that the support from the BSP helped the SP a great deal in beating the BJP.
There was clearly a huge difference in the vote share of the BJP when compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The case was similar in Bihar as well.
Here is a look at the vote share of the parties in the just concluded by-elections at UP and Bihar.
|2014
|2018
|Phulpur (UP)
|BJP
|52.43
|BJP
|38.81
|SP
|20.3
|SP
|46.95
|BSP
|17.1
|Gorakhpur (UP)
|BJP
|51.8
|BJP
|46.53
|SP
|21.8
|SP
|48.87
|BSP
|17
|Araria (Bihar)
|BJP
|26.8
|BJP
|43.2
|RJD
|41.8
|RJD
|49.2
|JD(U)
|22.7
|Jehanabad (Assembly, Bihar)
|RJD
|50.9
|RJD
|54.2
|BLSP
|30.07
|JD(U)
|29.2
|Bhabua (Assembly, Bihar)
|BJP
|34.6
|BJP
|47.9
|JD(U)
|29.3
|Congress
|36.8
