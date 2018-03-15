UP, Bihar by-elections: Vote share of each party

The BJP suffered shock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The Samajwadi Party bagged both these seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections. It was clear that the support from the BSP helped the SP a great deal in beating the BJP.

There was clearly a huge difference in the vote share of the BJP when compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The case was similar in Bihar as well.

Here is a look at the vote share of the parties in the just concluded by-elections at UP and Bihar.

2014 2018 Phulpur (UP) BJP: 52.43

SP: 20.3

BSP:17.1

BJP:38.81

SP: 46.95

Gorakhpur (UP) BJP: 51.8

SP: 21.8

BSP: 17

BJP: 46,53

SP: 48.87

Araria (Bihar) BJP: 26.8

RJD: 41.8

JD(U) 22.7 BJP: 43.2

RJD: 49.2 Jehanabad (Assembly, Bihar) RJD: 50.9

BLSP: 30.07 RJD: 54.2

JD(U) 29.2 Bhabua (Assembly, Bihar) BJP: 34.6

JD(U) 29.3 BJP:47.9

Congress: 36.8

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day