UP, Bihar by-elections: Vote share of each party

The BJP suffered shock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The Samajwadi Party bagged both these seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections. It was clear that the support from the BSP helped the SP a great deal in beating the BJP.
There was clearly a huge difference in the vote share of the BJP when compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The case was similar in Bihar as well.
Here is a look at the vote share of the parties in the just concluded by-elections at UP and Bihar.
|2014
|2018
|Phulpur (UP)
|BJP: 52.43
SP: 20.3
BSP:17.1
|BJP:38.81
SP: 46.95
|Gorakhpur (UP)
|BJP: 51.8
SP: 21.8
BSP: 17
|BJP: 46,53
SP: 48.87
|Araria (Bihar)
|BJP: 26.8
RJD: 41.8
JD(U) 22.7
|BJP: 43.2
RJD: 49.2
|Jehanabad (Assembly, Bihar)
|RJD: 50.9
BLSP: 30.07
|RJD: 54.2
JD(U) 29.2
|Bhabua (Assembly, Bihar)
|BJP: 34.6
JD(U) 29.3
|BJP:47.9
Congress: 36.8
