UP, Bihar by-elections: Vote share of each party

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The BJP suffered shock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The Samajwadi Party bagged both these seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections. It was clear that the support from the BSP helped the SP a great deal in beating the BJP.

UP, Bihar by-elections: Vote share of each party

There was clearly a huge difference in the vote share of the BJP when compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The case was similar in Bihar as well.

Here is a look at the vote share of the parties in the just concluded by-elections at UP and Bihar.

2014 2018
Phulpur (UP) BJP: 52.43
SP: 20.3
BSP:17.1
 BJP:38.81
SP: 46.95
Gorakhpur (UP) BJP: 51.8
SP: 21.8
BSP: 17
 BJP: 46,53
SP: 48.87
Araria (Bihar) BJP: 26.8
RJD: 41.8
JD(U) 22.7		 BJP: 43.2
RJD: 49.2
Jehanabad (Assembly, Bihar) RJD: 50.9
BLSP: 30.07		 RJD: 54.2
JD(U) 29.2
Bhabua (Assembly, Bihar) BJP: 34.6
JD(U) 29.3		 BJP:47.9
Congress: 36.8

OneIndia News

Read more about:

bypoll, vote share, gorakhpur, uttar pradesh

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.