UP becomes first state to begin implementation of CAA

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Jan 05: Uttar Pradesh is likely to become the first state in the country in the country to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that gives citizenship to migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Reportedly, the state government has issued directives for the identification of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan residing in the State so as to be accorded with Indian citizenship.

"All 75 district magistrates have been asked to track down migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who have settled here for decades, without citizenship," reported IANS quoting additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi.