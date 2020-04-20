  • search
    UP becomes 7th state with 1,000 plus coronavirus cases: Here are the others

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Uttar Pradesh became the 7th state in the country in which 1,000 plus cases of coronavirus have been reported. India reported 1,553 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

    The tally in the country now stands at 17,265 of which 14,175 are active cases. 2,547 people have been discharged and there have been 543 fatalities. Here is a list of the number of cases the states are reporting.

    List of states that have reported 1,000 plus VOCID-19 cases:

    Maharashtra: 4,203 active cases, 223 deaths

    Delhi: 2,003 cases, 45 deaths

    Gujarat: 1,743 cases, 63 deaths

    Rajasthan: 1,478 cases, 14 deaths

    Tamil Nadu: 1,477 cases, 15 deaths

    Madhya Pradesh: 1,407 cases, 70 deaths

    Uttar Pradesh: 1,084 cases, 17 deaths

