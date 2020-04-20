UP becomes 7th state with 1,000 plus coronavirus cases: Here are the others
New Delhi, Apr 20: Uttar Pradesh became the 7th state in the country in which 1,000 plus cases of coronavirus have been reported. India reported 1,553 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.
The tally in the country now stands at 17,265 of which 14,175 are active cases. 2,547 people have been discharged and there have been 543 fatalities. Here is a list of the number of cases the states are reporting.
List of states that have reported 1,000 plus VOCID-19 cases:
Maharashtra: 4,203 active cases, 223 deaths
Delhi: 2,003 cases, 45 deaths
Gujarat: 1,743 cases, 63 deaths
Rajasthan: 1,478 cases, 14 deaths
Tamil Nadu: 1,477 cases, 15 deaths
Madhya Pradesh: 1,407 cases, 70 deaths
Uttar Pradesh: 1,084 cases, 17 deaths