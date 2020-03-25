  • search
    UP bans pan masala in fight against coronavirus

    By PTI
    Lucknow, Mar 25: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday banned manufacture and sale of pan masala, saying the move will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

    The ban imposed on the first day of the nationwide lockdown is for an indefinite period. "Manufacturing, sale and storage of pan masala is being banned in the state till further orders," Food Security Commissioner Ministhy S said in an order issued here.

    Spitting pan masala can help in spreading Covid-19," the order said.

    The state had banned "gutkha" in April 1, 2013, she said. Those violating the orders will be dealt strictly according to the law, the order said.

    X