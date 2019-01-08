UP assistant teacher exam 2019: Answer key to be released today; How to download

Lucknow, Jan 8: The answer key for the UP Assistant Teacher 2019 exam, which was conducted on January 6, will be released today (January 8) on official website http://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/.

The UP Assistant Teacher exam 2019 answer keys will be available on the official website from January 8-11, 2019. The candidates who wish to raise objections can do so by January 11. Generally, there is a prescribed fee to raise objections. The details about how to raise and guidlines for it would be available on http://www.upsessb.org/index.html.

The UP Assistant Teacher 2019 exam was held on January 06, 2019. The exam conducted in Offline Mode. There were 150 Questions in Exam comprises of 150 Marks. UP Assistant Teacher Exam was of Objective Type. Time Duration for the Exam was 02 Hour 30 Minutes (150 Minutes). There was no negative marking in this exam.

The exam was conducted for 69000 vacancies. 4.31 Lac candidates had registered for the exam, but 4.10 Lac candidates appeared. This is far higher than last year. Last year, the exam was held for 68500 vacancies. However, only 41,556 aspirants managed to clear the exam. As a result of this 26,000 posts would remain vacant.

How to download UP assistant teacher exam 2019 answer key:

Visit atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Click on UP Assistant Teacher Answer Keys 2018-19.

A pdf will open. Save it on desktop or device from which you are accessing site.

Go through the answer key and compare it with your answers

This would give you a rough estimation of score you may get in final result