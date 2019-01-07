UP Assistant Teacher 2019 exam answer key to be released tomorrow

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Jan 7: UP Assistant Teacher 2019 exam answer key will be released tomorrow (January 8). The offical answer key will be available on http://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

UP Assistant Teacher 2019 exam answer key can be used by the candidates to estimate the marks they might obtain in the exam. The cut off marks will also be announced soon.

The UP Assistant Teacher 2019 exam was held on January 06, 2019. The exam conducted in Offline Mode. There were 150 Questions in Exam comprises of 150 Marks. UP Assistant Teacher Exam was of Objective Type. Time Duration for the Exam was 02 Hour 30 Minutes (150 Minutes). There was no negative marking in this exam.

But, several coaching institutes have released unofficial answer keys which are available on youtube.

The unofficial answer keys can be used by the candidates to get an estimate of the marks they might get, but to get an accurate estimate it is advised that they compare answers with official answer key.

The exam was conducted for 69000 vacancies. 4.31 Lac candidates had registered for the exam, but 4.10 Lac candidates appeared. This is far higher than last year.

Last year, the exam was held for 68500 vacancies. However, only 41,556 aspirants managed to clear the exam. As a result of this 26,000 posts would remain vacant.