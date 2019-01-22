UP Assistant Teacher 2018 results delayed: Check details

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Jan 22: UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018 results have been delayed. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has further extended its status quo order of January 17 till January 29 in the case.

On January 17, 2019, the HC has maintained the status quo and has restricted the state government from declaring the result till the next hearing.

The answer key for UP Assistant Teacher recruitment exam was released on January 09, 2019. The written examination was conducted on January 06, 2019 and the results of the same were to be declared on January 22, 2019, as per the official notification, which is put on hold.

UP Assistant Teacher 2018 results: How to check

Visit their official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Then, find the UP Assistant Teacher Result link.

Alternatively, click on the direct link given above.

Then, enter your user details.

Finally, download the result and take a printout if you wish.