    UP Assembly session likely to take place from August 20

    Lucknow, July 17: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh State Assembly session is likely to be convened from August 20 to discuss significant issues related to the public as well policy making.

    This would be the second session of the state Assembly in 2020 as the first, as well as the Budget session, was convened in February. The monsoon session could not be convened till date this year owing to the lockdown and as a result, some significant policy decisions had to be done by bringing in ordinances.

    The upcoming session is likely to see the personal presence of the members and the details of how social distancing would be maintained and worked out.

    According to reports, the plan is to use visitors' galleries inside the House for seating members while maintaining social distancing. Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a strength of 403 members.

