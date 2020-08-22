YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP assembly passes Recovery Of Damages Bill without discussion

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 22: The state assembly on Saturday passed several important bills, including the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020, without any discussion amid the Opposition protest and sloganeering against the government.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    Soon after the House met and paid tributes to two of its former members Vivek Singh and Kunwar Bahadur Misra, the Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and holding banners to lodge their protests over law and order, the government's handling of COVID pandemic and flood in the state.

    But an undeterred House took up its business agenda, allowing the government to pilot its bills and get them passed within minutes without any discussion.

    The other bills which were passed included the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Bill, 2020 and Cow-Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

    Congress leaders slam Yogi Adityanath govt over caste violence, crimes against women

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present in the House, gave a statement on the law and order situation and measures being taken to deal with the Corona pandemic and presented statistics, asserting that Uttar Pradesh was much better poised on both the fronts than other states.

    He also attacked the Opposition for being ?bereft? of issues and ?trying to mislead? people.

    Later the brief monsoon session, which was scheduled to continue till Monday was adjourned sine die with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna abruptly moving a proposal for it.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X