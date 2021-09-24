YouTube
    UP assembly election 2022: BJP announces alliance with Nishad Party, Apna Dal

    Lucknow, Sep 24: In a major boost to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced an alliance with Nishad Party and Apna Dal for the assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

    Speaking to media in Lucknow, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also is BJP's election in-charge in UP, said that the seat-sharing formula will be announced later.

    "The BJP will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with Nishad Party under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi," UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said in Lucknow today.

    Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said that the poll pact with Nishad Party, along with Apna Dal, would strengthen further the BJP's foothold in the next elections.

    Friday, September 24, 2021, 14:53 [IST]
    X