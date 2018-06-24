UP: Army Major arrested in connection with the murder of another officer's wife

An Indian Army major was arrested in Meerut on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old woman, who was the wife of another army officer.

Shailaja Dwivedi and her husband Amit Dwivedi lived in the Army quarters in west Delhi's Naraina with their six-year-old son.

Major Handa and Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, met about two months ago in Nagaland, where both the officers were working together, the police said. Ms Dwivedi then moved to Delhi after her husband was transferred.

Shailaja was a homemaker. Amit, who is posted in Dimapur, had recently come to Delhi for training.

It is learnt that Shailaja had left home on Saturday morning for a physiotherapy session at the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. However, when inquired about the same, the driver was told that she had not turned up for the session on Saturday. Half-an-hour later, she was found dead.

