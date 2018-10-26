UP: 7 dead, 3 injured after explosion in a firecracker factory in Budaun

Lucknow, Oct 26: Around 7 people were killed and three were injured after explosion in a firecracker factory in Budaun city in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

On Oct 11, Massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa. The factory was located in Proddatur city.

The fire could be seen from mile away, with crackers lighting the night sky from the location. Police and fire fighters reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Diwali is around the corner and so is the season of firecrackers. Firecrackers in India have been associated with culture, tradition and celebration since ages and the worst part is that most of the times, it is the parents who encourage their kids to light firecrackers.